Nigeria: PDP Senators Fail to Takeover Public Account Committee

Senators of the PDP seem to have failed in their bid to take over the Public Account Committee (PAC) three months after Senator Andy Uba decamped to the APC.

Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, decamped to the APC in February from the PDP.

Since his defection, he has been chairing the committee which traditionally belongs to the opposition party.

In a phone interview, a PDP senator said the continued occupation of the committee by a member of the ruling party would cause confusion in the upper legislative chamber.

"It's annoying that up till now the Senate President is yet to remove Senator Uba and appoint somebody from our caucus. The essence of allocating the committee to the opposition is for check and balance, "he said.

Also speaking, a bureaucrat in the National Assembly said, "It is a convention from the British Parliament where the public accounts (committee) originated from. The essence is to make the opposition check the excesses of the government.

"This has been the practice since 1960. It is not written down but that has been the tradition. Andy Uba cannot eat his cake and have it, "he said.

But a source said the Senate President would soon address the issue.

Daily Trust reports that the Public Accounts Committee is one of the six special committees of the Senate.

When Senator Uba defected, the minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, gave Saraki 24 hours to replace him with someone from the opposition.