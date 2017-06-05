Nigeria: Again NNPC Losses Slightly By N140 Million

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded N140 million reductions in its trading deficit in February 2017, representing successive improvements compared to previous months.

The corporation's latest monthly financial and operations report for February showed that it recorded a loss of ₦14.12bn, which is about one per cent improvement compared to ₦14.26bn in January.

It also represents over 16.19 per cent improvement compared to N17.01bn loss recorded in December, 2016, in spite of the challenging environment NNPC said it has been operating in which limits its aspiration to profitability.

The report attributed the decrease in the deficit mainly to improved upstream result, especially its oil production arm, the NPDC and enhanced performance from its retail subsidiaries.

According to the document which is the 19th in the series since the NNPC began publishing its business transactions, other factors that affected the corporation's overall performance include production shutdown of Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) and Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) due to pipeline leakages.

The shutdown of Agbami Terminal for mini TAM and existing Force Majeure declared by Shell as a result of the vandalized 48-inch Forcados export line also affected overall performance of the NNPC, the report said.