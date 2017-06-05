Uganda's Forest and Wetland Cover in Focus On World Environment Day

Uganda joins the rest of the world today to mark World Environment day, designated by the United Nations to be on June 5 to enlighten countries on the importance of everyone preserving and enhancing the environment.

The day, according to the UN, was to make people aware that the protection and improvement of the human environment is a major issue, which affects the well-being of peoples and economic development throughout the world.

The theme for 2017, 'Connecting People to Nature', urges people to get outdoors and into nature, to appreciate its beauty and think about how human beings are part of nature and intimately depend on it.

In Uganda, Ibanda district will be the host of the World Environment day under the national theme, "Connect to Nature, Appreciate Biodiversity".

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

In regard to the environment, Goal 14 calls for the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources, while Goal 15 calls for the sustainable management of forests, combating desertification, halting and reversing land degradation and loss of biodiversity.

According to the UN, 13 million hectares of forests are being lost every year while the persistent degradation of dry lands has led to the desertification of 3.6 billion hectares. Around 1.6 billion people depend on forests for their livelihood, while the same forests are home to more than 80 per cent of all terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects. +

In Uganda, efforts to conserve the environment have been hindered by increasing encroachment on wetlands and forests, coupled with deforestation, which in turn water down the ultimate objective of the SDGs.

Statistics from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) show that Uganda's forest cover, which stood at five million hectares in 1990, has greatly dwindled to about three million hectares in 2005. It is projected that the country could lose all its forested land by 2050.

According to the executive director of National Forestry Authority (NFA), Dr Michael Mugisa, Uganda loses 90,000 hectares of forest cover every year to meet especially fuel needs. Statistics also indicate that deforestation and land degradation are estimated to cost Uganda Shs 2.1 trillion every year, almost the annual budget of the education sector.

Wetlands, on the other hand, are the most threatened ecosystem, with its coverage drastically reducing from 16.6 hectares in 1994 to 8.2 hectares in 2016.

Different interventions are being fronted by both government and private players to restore the environment. Key among them is a quest to restore the diminishing forest cover in the country.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) early this year partnered with the Uganda Biodiversity Fund (UBF) to raise at least Shs 280bn within the next ten years to fund efforts towards conserving Uganda's environment.

The fund is to mobilise, manage and channel financial resources for biodiversity conservation, in a bid to protect the fisheries, forestry, tourism, energy and agricultural sectors against growing destruction and encroachment.

During the launch of the fund in Kampala, Dr Arthur Mugisha, the UBF board chairman, highlighted the growing threat of human encroachment on natural resources especially in wetlands and forests.

Highlighting that biodiversity loss, deforestation and environmental degradation are a serious global and national challenge, Dr Mugisha said it is imperative for governments to have a sustainable funding mechanism to ensure that biodiversity programs are in place.

On May 25, 2017, Nema, together with NFA, launched a tree planting campaign in Teso sub-region, ahead of the World Environment day, with 10,000 tree seedlings given to each of the eight districts and two municipalities.

Nema's executive director, Dr Tom Okurut, says the campaign aims to reach out to local communities to revive tree planting and restoration initiatives. The environmental authority has partnered with the United Nations Land Restoration Training Programme (UNU-LRT) and Makerere University, to organize training, targeting local government officers working in the environment and natural resources and allied departments.

The authority says the training is intended to build the capacity of officers in the areas of sustainable land use, land restoration and its inter-linkages with climate change in Uganda.

In the 2017/2018 financial year, the Water and Environment sector has been allocated Shs 595.84 billion, accounting for one per cent of the total Shs 29 trillion budget.

In its report on the 2017/2018 financial year budget. The Budget committee noted with concern the increasing wetland encroachment and its effects on the climate, yet Nema appears to be ill-equipped to respond to the situation.

The committee was informed that Nema is both understaffed and under resourced to effectively execute its mandate, especially in areas of field inspection and enforcement to ensure compliance.

The committee chairman, Amos Lugoloobi (Ntenjeru North), while presenting the report to the House on Tuesday last week, recommended that Nema be provided with additional Shs 10 billion for staff recruitment and environmental activities.

The committee further recommends that Nema and the ministry of Water and Environment should demarcate and gazette all wetland areas in the country and produce a national wetland atlas showing the boundaries of all wetlands, on top of enforcing the existing law to mitigate the rampant wetland encroachment using the available funds.

On forest cover, the committee noted with concern the declining forest cover in the country and its implications on weather and climate change. The legislators recommended that an additional Shs 4 billion be availed to NFA to plant more trees and restore forest cover.

An additional Shs 8 billion will be provided to the ministry of Water and Environment over the medium term as counterpart funding for the project on the protection and restoration of degraded ecosystems to increase the country's wetland resources.