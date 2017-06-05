5 June 2017

Nigeria: Paris Climate Accord - Nigeria Worried Over U.S. Withdrawal

By Abdullateef Salau

Nigerian government has expressed disappointment over the decision of the United States to pull out of the 2015 Paris accord on combating climate change.

The Paris agreement commits the US and 194 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels and "endeavour to limit" them even more, to 1.5C.

The US withdrawal, which was announced by President Donald Trump last Thursday, sparked criticisms from world leaders.

US, one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide, decided to withdraw because it would cost the country $3trillionn (£2.3tn) in lost GDP, Trump said, while explaining his decision to withdraw from the deal.

Nigeria believes the deal is for the common good of humanity, said a statement by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Clement Aduku.

Nigeria, he said, would continue to implement its commitment to the Paris climate accord.

The statement said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to express its disappointment with the decision of the United States of America to pull out of the Paris Accord on Climate Change."

