Nigeria: New Road Fund Bill Won't Increase Fuel Price - Saraki

Ilorin — The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said the proposed National Road Fund Bill, will not lead to any increase in the current price of fuel.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital on Saturday after the breaking of fast, Saraki also said the Senate would this week discuss a motion on the interest rates charged by commercial banks on loans to customers.

He said the report of the Senate Committee which worked on the National Road Funds Bill came from deliberations at a public hearing in which stakeholders agreed that the money to be generated from sale of fuel for the fund should be accommodated within the current price regime.

"Anybody who reads the full report would have known that after the public hearing which involved stakeholders from the road and transport industry, it was recommended that N5 from each litre of petrol should be channeled towards our roads. However, this is not going to be additional N5, but N5 out of the present price of N145," the Senate President said, adding, "It is believed that the existing charges in the present price regime would be reduced to accommodate the five naira Road Fund bill."

Saraki added that this week, the Senate would discuss and take a decision on the interest rates being charged by commercial banks. He said the prevailing rates were too high and discouraging to genuine industrialists and entrepreneurs.