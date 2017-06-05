Angola: Lunda Sul - Government Tightens Control of State Spending

Saurimo — Strengthening the control of state spending, discipline and parsimony in financial budget management, aiming to guarantee the minimum services to the population, remains the main challenges of the provincial government of Lunda Sul.

This was said on Friday in Saurimo city by the provincial governor, Cândida Narciso, during the meeting of the Concert and Hearing Council of Community, which analyzed and discussed the ongoing and future social projects in the province, aimed at improving the local citizens' living standards and consequently the diversification of the economy.

"By bringing your proposals for public investment programmes for 2018, we are only seeking opinions that will enable this important budget instrument to be built on the basis of continued economic growth by providing assets that provide added value, employment and income for the population", she said.

In order to achieve such a goal, Cândida Narciso defends the need to prioritize structuring projects that provide public goods and promoters of economic diversification, as well as reflect on the new guidelines and strong restrictions in the context of the hostility of public policies.

"In this regard, it is worth remembering again, that we must be very strict and demanding when it comes to following up on the tasks on our responsibility, reinforcing and improving our performance, our discipline organization and our dynamism", she warned.

To her, the current challenges of the country will demand from the public managers, scientific technical knowledge, thus putting aside the spirit of negligence, but rather increase the rigor in the management of public funds.