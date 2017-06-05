China has piled fresh pressure on Uganda over President Museveni's claims that two of its alleged diplomats were involved in illegal ivory trade.

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zheng Zhuqiang, told The Observer on Saturday that the embassy has formally sought for a meeting with the Foreign Affairs ministry.

"We have sought for a meeting with the minister but we are yet to receive feedback from them," he said by telephone.

The Observer has also learnt that President Museveni, who is facing the possibility of hurting his close ties to China, has taken steps to thaw the growing diplomatic tensions. According to the senior presidential press Secretary, Don Innocent Wanyama, after China's terse response to the contents of the president's letter last week, Museveni decided to leave the resolution of the now contentious matter at the hands of his foreign relations experts.

"Given their [Chinese] reading of the President's statements, it has now become diplomatic issue and it is now being handled by [the ministry of] Foreign Affairs," Wanyama told The Observer by telephone on Saturday.

On May 2, Museveni wrote to the Inspector General Government Irene Mulyagonja ordering an investigation into the affairs of Uganda Wildlife Authority and two Chinese diplomats, Li Wejin and one Yinzhi, whom he accused of involvement in the illegal sale of ivory smuggled from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zheng last week said Museveni's claims were based on wrong information. (See: China protests Museveni ivory trafficking charges, The Observer June 2).

BEIJING SPEAKS

On the same day that Zheng protested against the contents of the president's letter, the spokeswoman of the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry, Hua Chunying, told journalists in Beijing that Museveni's allegations were "totally unfounded".

"We have rigorous regulations and laws on governmental officials, embassy members, and visiting groups to forbid them from buying or engaging in [smuggling] activities," Hua said.

Zheng said his interest is in ensuring that the Ugandan government restores his embassy's reputation, which he said was damaged by Museveni's letter. However, the foreign affairs ministry's spokesperson Margaret Awino Kafeero said she hadn't seen any communication from the Chinese embassy.

"I am not aware [of that] because I have not seen it, maybe because I have been out of [office] but in any case, if the embassy has raised the matter, I wouldn't be able to discuss it with the media," Kafeero said.

Uganda is keen to maintain good relations with China being that the world's second largest economy is one of Uganda's key development and economic partners.

For instance, between 2000 and 2011, there were approximately 54 development projects financed by the People Republic of China.

Among the projects is the construction of the Kampala-Entebbe expressway, e-governance and national backbone infrastructure, construction of Isimba and Karuma hydropower dams and the ongoing expansion works of Entebbe International Airport.

BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS

Besides the illegal trade in ivory, Museveni highlighted seven other issues that he asked the ombudsman to investigate. They include the illegal export of pangolin (olugave), murders in the national parks and procurement of gorilla tracking software.

Others are, alleged extravagant travel expenses, ignoring his repeated directives to erect electric fences around national parks, and soliciting bribes from banks keeping their money.

In his letter, Museveni alleged that UWA executive director Andrew Seguya solicited for bribes from Centenary bank, DFCU bank and the defunct Crane bank so as to deposit with them Shs 28 billion.

"When the banks refused to bribe him, he withdrew the money and caused a loss of Shs 1.5bn. Even without causing financial loss, it is criminal enough for a public officer to ask for a bribe," Museveni wrote.

Seguya, in a statement, pleaded his innocence. He said money that is fixed in banks is earned through sell of gorilla permits which is done in up to two years in advance of actual gorilla tracking by tourists.

"The decisions related to fixing such funds are vested in the board of trustees and not the executive director. I don't have powers to deposit or withdraw this money. There is no basis for soliciting a bribe and this allegation is false," Seguya said on Saturday, adding that such decision are done through a transparent bidding process that eventually awards the bank with the best interest rates.

Seguya also downplayed accusations of extravagant expenditures on travels saying that because of UWA's limited budget, the conservation body had failed to send delegations to various international conservation conferences.