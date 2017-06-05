5 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister of Energy and Water in Namibe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — A delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Water, headed by the incumbent minister, João Baptista Borges, is since Sunday afternoon paying a two-day visit to the south-west Namibe province.

Speaking to Angop at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, Luís Filipe, the secretary of State for Water, said that the working visit to Namibe province is aimed at attending the 7th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Energy and Water, taking place on 5-6 June.

According to the source, the meeting will assess what was executed during the year 2016 and the 2017 first quarter, as well as envisage the future.

The delegation is also included by the Secretary of State for Energy, Joaquim Ventura and technicians from various areas of the sector.

Angola

Portugal - African Heroines to Be Portrayed in Exhibition

A documentary and biographical exhibition on "African Heroines in the Liberation Struggle against Portuguese… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.