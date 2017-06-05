Angola: Minister of Energy and Water in Namibe

Luanda — A delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Water, headed by the incumbent minister, João Baptista Borges, is since Sunday afternoon paying a two-day visit to the south-west Namibe province.

Speaking to Angop at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, Luís Filipe, the secretary of State for Water, said that the working visit to Namibe province is aimed at attending the 7th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Energy and Water, taking place on 5-6 June.

According to the source, the meeting will assess what was executed during the year 2016 and the 2017 first quarter, as well as envisage the future.

The delegation is also included by the Secretary of State for Energy, Joaquim Ventura and technicians from various areas of the sector.