Namibia: Former Caprivi Accused Arrested for Rape

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

A 57-YEAR-OLD former Caprivi high treason accused was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at Katima Mulilo.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed the arrest yesterday, saying the girl also tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease believed to have been contracted during the alleged rape.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested at Karibib on Thursday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman.

Police said the accused, who is expected to appear in the Karibib Magistrate's Court today, has two other rape cases against him.

Four suspected poachers were arrested at Khorixas after a shoot-out with police on Saturday. "Police were informed about the intended poaching, and they tracked down the suspects and fired warning shots before the shoot-out," Kanguatjivi explained.

He added that one of the four arrested men would have transported the others to the area where they were allegedly going to hunt.

The men are expected to appear in the Khorixas Magistrate's Court today.

