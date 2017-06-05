Uganda: Will Minimum Wage Chase Away Investors?

Photo: The Observer

Workers in a textile factory.

Cabinet is looking into a proposal to have new monthly minimum wage for workers pegged at Shs 136,000.This is expected to end the apparent exploitation low-end workers, including domestic workers and security who earn as little as Shs 50,000 per month.

Minimum wage is the lowest amount a worker can legally be paid for his/her work. Chris Kanya, the chairperson of the minimum wage advisory board at the ministry of gender, said:

"The board took stock of existing literature for and against adoption of minimum wages in developing and developed countries. Given the extent of the informal sector, the board has recommended a single national minimum wage for Uganda of Shs 136,000 per month."

In July 2015, cabinet approved the appointment of the minimum wages advisory board, to study and advise government on the feasibility of fixing a minimum wage and what form the minimum wage should take.

The board members include Chris Kanya as chairperson, Milton Turyasiima representing government. Juliet Nazziwa, Fred Wapakhabulo and Robert Namawa member representing employers while Hon Joram Bruno Pajobo and Kusasira Dinah represented workers.

President Museveni has on several occasions cautioned trade unions against intimidating investors over workers' minimum wage and unionization.

The president may not give a green light to their suggestions for minimum wage as he thinks it chases away investors. High levels of unemployment in the country mean that employers can afford to pay workers peanuts. Minumum wage policy could force them to take on fewer employees - exacerbating the problem.

Proponents, however, say the move would improve productivity of workers.