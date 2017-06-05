Egypt: Question and Answer On the Right to Strike

press release

After Al-Maadi Misdemnour Court sentenced 32 workers from Tora Cement to prison against the backdrop of their legitimate protests denouncing their deteriorating working conditions, ANHRI publishes a series of simplified short papers on the right to strike in the form of questions and answers, in a way to support the right of all paid workers to stage a strike or protest calling for appropriate working conditions.

- Are workers entitled to strike and disrupt production?

- Yes, the Constitution guarantees the right to strike for workers, even if it results in the disruption of work. Article 15 in the current Constitution states that "Striking peacefully is a right which is organized by law."

- What are the terms and conditions of the strike in accordance with the law?

Article 192 of Labor Law No. 12 of 2003 provides for the right of peaceful strike for workers, as long as it is declared and announced within their trade union organizations, in defense of their professional, economic and social interests.

According to this law, the syndicate committee, after approval by a two-thirds majority of its council members, shall notify the employer and the competent administrative authority at least ten days before the date of the strike, and upon an informing letter.

In case the establishment doesn't have a syndicate committee, the general union concerned- the " Trade Union of Workers in the Chemical Industry" in this case- its board members (with the same majority percentage) are in charge of the notification task.

In all cases, the notification should include the reasons behind the strike and the time limit set for it.

- What are the consequences of violating the exercise of the right to strike?

Violation of the terms of the strike is a labor violation that the labor court has jurisdiction over, and at worst, the most severe penalty can be imposed on workers is the dismissal from work.

Thus, there is no criminal penalty that requires an interference by the police or Prosecution in case of illegal strike, and hence, this doesn't entail imposing any form of disciplinary penalty before the disciplinary court.

- Can we refer to any court orders in supporting the right to strike?

- In 1987, the Supreme State Security Court declared the Railways Authority's employees Innocent from the charges attributed to them; on the grounds that Egypt had ratified the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which allows for the right to strike.

The ruling went on to state that "the Convention, which was published in the Official Gazette on 8 April 1982 after being approved by the People's Assembly, is considered to be one of the laws of the State", arguing that the text of the convention was copied in the Penal Code at time public officials were prohibited to stage a strike.

Also, in 1991, the disciplinary court acquitted the workers of the Carpets Factory Cooperative Association for Home Industries from the strike charge, as the verdict said, "Since the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) was put into effect, work disruption (strike) has become one of the rights guaranteed for state officials (whether those working in civil service or public sector), and thus, such behavior is not deemed by those organizing the strike to have violated their job duty, especially that it wasn't proved in papers that while exercising this right, they contravened the principle of preserving or maintaining their company's property or funds. "

The ruling also described the right to strike as the most important signs of democracy.

- Can the right to strike be circumvented?

- The provisions of the law and the constitution guaranteeing the right to strike are often circumvented through legal stratagem, including, for example, charging workers with "attacking the right to work", which means that striking workers are forcibly banning their colleagues from carrying out their work. Such a charge leads to the implementation of Article 375 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years for those who used force to attack the right of others to work.

Is there a relationship between the emergency law and the right to strike?

- It is supposed that the emergency law was not issued to face certain workers, but it was linked to some laws and legislations that restrict and prevent workers from exercising their constitutional right to strike. The most important of these legislations was the Decree-Law No. 34 of 2011 promulgated by the Military Council.

The law stipulates that whoever stages a strike of exercises any activity during a state of emergency that results in the disruption or the suspension of any state institutions' activities, or that of a public or private authority, is penalized by a fine of not less than 20,000 EGP and no more than 50,000 EGP or both penalties."

The same penalty shall also be imposed including what the law deemed as incitement, or promotion either by writing or "public" tools to be receiving the same penalities of the aforementioned acts, if if the event organizer didn't succeed in staging the event he was calling for.