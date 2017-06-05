2 June 2017

United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

Somalia: China Delivers Food Assistance to Somalia Through the 'Maritime Silk Road'

Tagged:

Related Topics

With this contribution, WFP has procured more than 2821.75 metric tonnes of rice from China. Distribution of the Chinese rice will begin as soon as it arrives in Somalia and will provide critical food assistance to drought-affected people in 18 regions of Somalia. Together with China's contributions of rice, sorghum and Plumpy Sup (a nutritious paste), there is enough food to feed approximately 223,500 people for four months.

"WFP is extremely grateful to the Government of China for its longstanding commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs that will substantially boost our efforts to provide vital food support to vulnerable people on the brink of famine. Now, food from China will travel the Maritime Silk Road to support Somalis affected by drought," said Sixi Qu, WFP China Representative. "The ancient Maritime Silk Road can efficiently link people, supply, transportation and humanitarian assistance. Such connections help countries 'help each other' to reach the goal of eradicating poverty and hunger."

As the drought intensifies, particularly in the southern and north-eastern parts of Somalia, severe food insecurity has spread. Half of the population, including 363,000 acutely malnourished children under five, is in need of urgent assistance. WFP will continue to ramp up its assistance to reach 3.4 million people over the next six months through emergency food assistance as well as specially fortified nutrition support for women and young children.

Somalia

Farmajo's 100 Days Marked in Mogadishu Rally

Thousands of people and government officials took part in an organised rally held in Mogadishu's Banadir Football… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 United Nations World Food Programme. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.