Kenya: IEBC Electoral Kits Hit 35,000 Following New Delivery By Safran

Nairobi — The Kenya Integrated Elections Management Systems (KIEMS), the supplier to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), on Friday delivered another 10,080 electoral kits ahead of the August General Election.

The KIEMS kits supplied and air freighted by Safran Identity & Security arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

The arrival of the 10,080 kits now pushes up the tally of electoral kits in the country to 35,000, further serving to enhance the preparation for the general elections.

A further 10,000 kits are expected in the country in the coming weeks.

These kits, which include the innovative MorphoTablet™ 2 of Safran Identity & Security, are part of a consignment of 45,000 kits order placed by the IEBC ahead of the polls.

More than 11,000 kits have already been deployed in the ongoing voter verification exercise nationwide.

According to IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba, the voter registration verification process is progressing well with the elections body officials already using the KIEMS kit and related infrastructure.

"At IEBC, it's all systems go and we expect the entire 45,000 KIEMS consignment from Safran Identity and Security to be delivered ahead of schedule," Chiloba said.

The KIEMS solution delivered features the secure MorphoTablet 2, an innovative and sturdy biometric tablet with a heavy duty 24-hour standby capacity battery pack.

The multi-functional tablet can deliver high accuracy biometric identification and matching.

The touchscreen Android device also offers 4G high-speed data transfer, enabling efficient results transmission.