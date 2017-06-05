Tanzania: Care for Environment Is Every Citizen's Duty

editorial

Tanzania together with the international community, has been gearing up for today, June 5, which is commemorated as the World Environment Day. As the UN agency, the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) notes in a recent statement, the World Environment Day is a day for everyone, everywhere. Indeed, we are all stakeholders of the environment; we are tied to it, irrespective of where we live, hence the need to protect it as a matter of life and death.

From the time it was launched in 1972, people around the globe have organised numerous events, from neighbourhood clean-ups, to action against wildlife crime, to replanting forests and discussions and speeches on the situation of our environment and the way forward.

This is what has been happening in Tanzania since June 1, with focus on Butiama, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's birthplace, the idea being to honour the country's founding father's contribution in environmental protection.

In her speech to mark the climax of the Environment Day in Butiama yesterday, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan urged that people to always protecting environment is actually an act of humanity's self-preservation, since our very existence is founded on the sustenance of environment.

This year's World Environment Day theme, "Connecting people with nature", is meant to invite people to think about how everyone of us is part of nature and how intimately we depend on it.

It challenges us to find fun and exciting ways to experience and cherish this vital relationship. It was in adherence to his theme that Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment) announced there would free entry for all nationals to all national parks and all government-controlled touristic attractions.

Daily experiences

Many of us tend to take nature for granted, probably due to the fact that a majority of Tanzanians, including those who live in towns and cities, have rural backgrounds where interacting with trees, grasslands and the fauna is part of people's daily experiences. With the increase in rural-urban migration, a growing number of the population are losing connection nature, hence the need for deliberate efforts to reconnect.

We need to encourage our people to appreciate nature, which would entail visiting, savouring and appreciating of our seashores, the lakes, the rivers and mountains. A 2015 Tourism Report shows that most tourists visiting the country are from Kenya, United Kingdom, United States of America, Germany, South Africa and France and these constitutes 60 per cent of visitors to our tourists' destination. We need to have more Tanzanians enjoying the beauty and natural attributes of their country instead of considering them the preserve of foreigners.

Reduced rates for locals and residents entering national parks is one way the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) is pushing for a boost in domestic tourism.

If Tanzanians in their totality come to appreciate their environment the way it was bestowed to them by the Creator, it will be much easier for all of them to its protector.

Otherwise, we are left with the situation in which many of us, including politicians, consider effort by the government to fight poaching and deforestation as being anti-people, with charges that the state care more for animals than its people--which, of course, cannot be true.