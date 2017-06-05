Cameroon: Confederations Cup - PM Philemon Yang Presented Trophy

The FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup trophy was in Cameroon over the weekend

After the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 trophy was presented to the Cameroonian public in a festive ceremony at the Yaounde Military Stadium on Friday, June 2, 2017, the world's football governing body delegation took the trophy to the Star Building. Here, they presented the trophy to Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang. The FIFA delegation was led to the Star Building audience by Olivier Dacourt. The delegation was accompanied by the Cameroon football authorities, notably the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mpkatt, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Tombi à Roko Sidiki, among others. Talking to the press after the audience, Olivier Dacourt said, countries that have qualified for the Confederations Cup competition that will take place in Russia from June 17, 2017 to July 2, 2017 have the right to be presented the trophy. He is quoted as saying in an earlier press interview upon arrival in Cameroon that, "there is so much passion here, and we've been made to feel very welcome. You can see that the Cameroonian people have such an appetite for football; they live and breathe it. I'm glad to have come here with the trophy and let them see it." Sports and Physical Education Minister Bidoung Mpkatt in an earlier release said the FIFA mission members had the mandate to present the trophy to the Cameroonian authorities and public. As the winner of Africa Cup of Nations 2017 in Gabon, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are Africa's champion for 2017, hence their participation in the Confederations Cup in Russia as the continent's flag bearers. Cameroon's Indomitable Lions' first match in the competition will be against Chile on June 18, 2017 in Otkrytie Arena.