5 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NAMA Commences Implementation of Osinbajo's Executive Orders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ahead of the June 8 deadline for the implementation of the Federal Government's executive orders on the ease of doing business in the country, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, says it has begun the process of implementing the directive.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Fola Akinkuotu, said the agency had already updated its website showing the requirements, conditions and procedures for doing business or obtaining services in the organisation.

These include all fees and timelines necessary for the processing of applications for the services of the agency, he said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had on May 18 signed three far-reaching executive orders to ease business, fast-track budget submission and promote made-in-Nigeria products.

Mr. Akinkuotu said the agency would organise workshops to sensitise both staff and industry stakeholders to the essence and imperatives of the executive orders.

In addition, he said, NAMA would collaborate with other aviation agencies with a view to harmonising processes in order to achieve the single-user interface at the airports as directed by the federal government.

According to Mr. Akinkuotu, in compliance with the order, the agency is working out modalities to increase local content in its procurement process as it will boost locally manufactured goods in the country.

While urging staff to ensure strict compliance with the directives within the stipulated guidelines, he called for transparency on the part of the workers in their duties.

(NAN)

Nigeria

When Will Buhari Return to Nigeria?

Former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.