Nigeria: NAMA Commences Implementation of Osinbajo's Executive Orders

Ahead of the June 8 deadline for the implementation of the Federal Government's executive orders on the ease of doing business in the country, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, says it has begun the process of implementing the directive.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Fola Akinkuotu, said the agency had already updated its website showing the requirements, conditions and procedures for doing business or obtaining services in the organisation.

These include all fees and timelines necessary for the processing of applications for the services of the agency, he said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had on May 18 signed three far-reaching executive orders to ease business, fast-track budget submission and promote made-in-Nigeria products.

Mr. Akinkuotu said the agency would organise workshops to sensitise both staff and industry stakeholders to the essence and imperatives of the executive orders.

In addition, he said, NAMA would collaborate with other aviation agencies with a view to harmonising processes in order to achieve the single-user interface at the airports as directed by the federal government.

According to Mr. Akinkuotu, in compliance with the order, the agency is working out modalities to increase local content in its procurement process as it will boost locally manufactured goods in the country.

While urging staff to ensure strict compliance with the directives within the stipulated guidelines, he called for transparency on the part of the workers in their duties.

