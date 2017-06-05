column

I was privileged to attend a talk delivered by US Senator Bernie Sanders (pictured) in London last Friday. His talk titled "A future to Believe In", and his new book with the same name, contain timely reminders of how the global political climate is in dire need of radical change. It was clear from the talk that Bernie's failed attempt at securing the Democratic party's nomination for the US presidency in 2016 has not deterred him from advancing his ideas to the world.

Britain goes to the polls on June 8, and the leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, who has a very striking resemblance to Mr Sanders, stands a very realistic chance of becoming the next Prime Minister of the country. It was no surprise that Mr Sanders expressed his admiration for his 'British doppleganger' during his talk. The two represent a major shift in the political dynamics of the western world, as can be seen in a few factors that I will discuss below.

Support from young people

While getting young people more engaged in politics is still something of a puzzle in many areas of the world, what is becoming more apparent in the rise of these unique left wing leaders is that their kind of politics is attractive to the younger generation. Just like Mr Sanders, Jeremy Corbyn enjoys massive support from young people. Such trends seem to suggest that young people are increasingly realising their power as a voting bloc, and they are placing their hope in politicians who are willing to tackle, as opposed to preserving status quo in relation to issues of gender, class and race, among others.

Less alarmism surrounding socialism

The last few decades have been dominated by alarmist views on socialism, especially in the western world. Many, including myself, believe that to be a result of apropagandised Western media promotingneoliberalist ideology thatfavoursthe interests of individuals and countries with more political and economic power. Despite the unpopularity of socialist ideals, both Bernie and Jeremy have not shied away from identifying themselves as socialists in one way or another. While the ruling elite wants to brainwash everybody into associating socialism with authoritari

anism, people, especially young people, are seeing a brand of socialism in Mr Sanders and Mr Corbyn that has a lot to do with egalitarianism and nothing to do with authoritarianism. The pair's ideals can be said to be closer to the kind of change young people in a globalised world want.

Anti-establishment politics

What both Corbyn and Sanders represent are movements within the left wing movement. Both of them were largely regarded as fringe hopefuls when they announced their bids. Their appeal to the public is proving to be much more valuable compared to the approval of "the establishment".

We are likely to see more of this, because with the expansion of digital technologies, people have the ability to construct their own narratives around the type of policies and leaders they want. It took quite some time (as it can be clearly seen in the fact that Bernie is 75 and Corbyn 68, but it's generally safe to say that gone are the days when the voice of these 'rebel liberals' could be buried by the establishment.

The face of global politics is changing. While Bernie lost to Hillary Clinton, and Corbyn may as well lose the election this week, the impact the two are having on global political trends will most likely outlive them and the next generation.

When two white men, one who took part in civil rights movements in the 60s, and another who was once arrested for protesting apartheid, are some of the most important political figures today, one has to pause and appreciate that there is hope for progressive politics in the world.