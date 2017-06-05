3 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nick Mwendwa Bemoans Lack of Goal Poachers in Kenya

By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has bemoaned the lack of quality strikers in the country.

Mwendwa, speaking on Friday at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies while officially closing a week-long training camp for local coaches administered by Arsenal-trained football trainers, said the dearth of sharp shooters in the country is slowly becoming a crisis.

"When you study the quality of centre forwards in the country at this moment, we have a crisis. For the last decade, we relied on (Dennis) Oliech and (John) Baraza. Now we only have (Michael) Olunga, as the striker who consistently performs," said Mwendwa.

"The lack of quality can also be seen in the SportPesa Premier League. You rarely find a team winning a game by three goals or more. I believe this has something to do with our coaching methods. Let's hope our brothers from Arsenal have worked on this."

Incidentally, Mwendwa's comments come at a time the national football team is preparing for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match away to Sierra Leone on June 10. Harambee Stars have failed to qualify for the last seven editions of the continental showpiece.

At the same event, Thika United coach Nicholas Muyoti and Posta Rangers goalkeeping trainer Lawrence Webo lauded the clinic.

"I have acquired new skills, especially in regard on how to conduct training sessions. I also understand better the importance of psychologically preparing the team and analysing our opponents," said Muyoti.

"I now understand the need to develop the attitude of players. You need to convince them to understand and believe in your methods and tactics, then you stand a chance," added Webo.

Some 65 coaches, most of whom are affiliated to the SportPesa Premier League, National Super League and Women's Premier League clubs, benefited from the clinic - the second of its kind - organised by FKF and gaming firm SportPesa.

