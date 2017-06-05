Tanzania: Dear Survivors, You Too Can Cope With the Emotional-Social Impact

opinion

It's normal for almost all cancer survivors to face psychological and emotional issues that show up years after treatment.

The good news is that you don't have to suffer alone. Therapy, support groups, social media and community resources are available to help you cope with these issues. The first step in coping with psychosocial changes is to have the courage to reach out for help.

Here are some of the most common psychosocial issues that cancer survivors may deal with:

Fear of reccurrence: Many survivors worry that their cancer will come back at some point. Milestone events in their cancer journey can often trigger these feelings. By knowing your own body can help distinguish between normal and physical changes and more serious symptoms that need to be reported to your doctor.

Grief is a natural result of loss: Loss can include your health, sex drive, fertility and physical dependence. Support groups and and counseling can help you work through these issues.

Depression: It's estimated that 70 per cent of cancer survivors experience depression at some point. Know the symptoms of depression like feeling hopeless and suicidal thoughts and seek talking to someone as soon as possible.

Body image: Cancer survivors who have experienced amputations, disfigurement or major change in physical function can suffer from a lack of a self-esteem. A negative body image can affect your desire for intimacy and social interaction.

Cancer treatment often leads to changes in appearance or bodily functioning. When these changes happen, patients may feel less positive about their bodies and their sexuality. Honestly, an open communication with loved ones can minimise negative feelings.

- Start a conversation: It can be comforting to share your experiences and remind each other that you are in this together.

- Voice your concern and acknowledge what has changed: Express your concerns and feelings as long it's done positively, without blame or criticism.

- Be patient when it comes to intimacy: Expect adjustments to physical changes to take time. You may need to adjust on your own, before working on the impact of the these changes as a couple. Set aside extra time for intimacy and be patient with one another.

- Sprituality: Many survivors find that life takes on a new meaning after cancer and will renew their commitment to spiritual practices or organised religion.

Research suggests that spirituality improves quality of life through a strong social support network, adaptive coping and better physiological function.

Survivor guilt:Some people wonder why they survived cancer when others don't. If you suffer from a prolonged sense of guilt, seek help from a psychotherapist, or a support group member.

Relationships: You may find that friends, co-workers and family friends treat you differently after a cancer diagnosis. They may avoid you or won't discuss your cancer.

Seeking a new relationship with other cancer survivors who have gone through the very same experience may help to restore your happiness in terms of relationship.