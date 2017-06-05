Tanzania: Elderly Should Get the Care They Deserve

analysis

Despite the existing health exemption policy for elderly, most government health facilities in several regions still lack medical drugs to give aged people when diagnosed with the diseases.

In an interview with Your Health, Alenziari Nyoni, a Songea resident, explained that since the establishment of the exemption policy, elderly people have been given a priority in hospitals but the difficult part of it is that most hospitals do not offer drugs.

"We have been getting assistance and support from health experts, but the disappointment is that when we are diagnosed, we are given prescriptions to go and buy medicine elsewhere," he said.

Mr Nyoni urged the government to introduce the Universal Social Pension (UNP) for elderly in the Mainland as a way to help them buy drugs when they are diagnosed with the disease.

"If Zanzibar has introduced the UNP for aged people, why can't the mainland start a similar program as an approach to achieve the medication gap," he cautioned.

Is there any progress?

With regards to initiating a similar UNP program in mainland, the Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Hamisi Kigwangala was quoted saying that to improve the health services for elderly people in Tanzania, the government was currently conducting a census to establish the number elderly people who qualify for universal pension.

The initiative aims to ensure elderly people enjoy the fruits of decades of labour and services to their communities and their country, so that they do not pay more and endure more especially when it comes to their health.

The process of identifying elderly who would be receiving a monthly pension benefit began in December last year.

"So far the process was on the higher level, soon after it is finalised it would be brought to the cabinet ministers so that it could be discussed by the members of the parliament," Dr Kigwangala noted.

In view of this, he explained that statistics indicate that Tanzania has about 2.5 to 3 million elderly, however out of that number the government would want to know the number of underprivileged elderly who deserve to get a monthly scheme.

Dr Kigwangala explained that they will find a way to see how they would a establish pension basket that will contain funds to support the selected elderly, however he could not establish the monthly cost they will be receiving.

On the other hand, Dr Kigwangala explained that so far the government has completed a review of training curriculum for nurses and the process of reviewing clinicians to include geriatrics [geriatric medicine is a specialty that focuses on health care of elderly people] is underway so that elders will receive appropriate care wherever they are.

A role model

Reports show that when Zanzibar introduced the first government-funded universal pension in East Africa last year, it proved to be a role model for the African region and the world at large in its impact and design.

The Zanzibar pension is intended for the elderly, but has a direct impact on the lives of all generations and the society at large.

Over 200,000 families are headed by a pensioner, meaning almost 80 per cent of all private households in Zanzibar benefit from the pension funds.

According to the Tanzania Zanzibar 2012 Census, the average number of people forming a household is approximately 5.1, and so the majority of pensions are being used to support entire family structures.

HelpAge International Tanzania, executive director Mr Smart Daniel, said that aged people especially in developing countries are looked after by their children but there are those who have lost all their children, thereby, have no one to take care of them.

Noting on the building capacity, so far HelpAge have built the capacity of health practitioners, to provide the services that elder people need.

"By training doctors and nurses in the different skills, including non-communicable diseases management, opthalmic care, palliative care, elder women and men have been able to receive higher quality health services," Mr Daniel said.

HelpAge is working with the Economic and Social Research Foundation of Tanzania to measure through a baseline survey the impact of the pension for older people and their families in Zanzibar.