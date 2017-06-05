5 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: EU Rejected 24 Nigeria Products in 2016 - NAFDAC

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
NAFDAC office.

The National Agency for Food And Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says European Union (EU) rejected 24 exported food products from Nigeria in 2016 for failing to meet standards.

The NAFDAC spokesperson, Abubakar Jimoh, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to Mr. Jimoh, the five major products are groundnut, palm oil, sesame seed and beans that were illegally exported to the EU.

He noted that from the information made available to NAFDAC, groundnut was rejected because it contained aflatoxin, which made the quality substandard.

"The exported palm oil did not scale through the EU's test because it also contained a colouring agent that was carcinogenic.

"Beans was banned by EU sometime ago but it was illegally exported to European countries.

"Beans was initially banned for one year, when EU was not satisfied with our exported beans in terms of quality assurance, it extended the ban by another two years, which expires next year.

"NAFDAC and other regulatory agencies of the government are working round the clock to ensure that when the ban is lifted, we can then begin to export more agricultural products to EU," Jimoh, who is also the NAFDAC Director Special Duties, said.

He said most of the products that were smuggled out were not certified by the agency and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services at the ports.(NAN)

Nigeria

When Will Buhari Return to Nigeria?

Former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.