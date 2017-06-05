column

Some households, for example in Njombe (Ludewa and Makete) in Iringa Region, have been known to possess at least three or four terraces of the plant close to their homesteads; and alongside them the same number of terraces of tobacco. They would therefore smoke tobacco and eat bhang.

Media is on record for having reported, from as far back as 1954, that there are places in Tanzania where one of the side dishes is prepared from the Indian hemp--bhang.

At one time in Parliament, Jackson Makweta, then MP for Njombe until 2000, told the House that, if the government decided to arrest all consumers of bhang, nobody would be spared. "It could mean arresting the whole population of my constituency."

Seeds of the Indian hemp would be collected, dried in the sun and grinded. The powder from the seeds would be used to season certain types of meals, but mostly the side relish.

Records have it that bhang has been in use in the Indian subcontinent, in food and drinks since as early as 2000 BC; and in Tanzania, smoking and chewing leaves of the hemp plant is not news to many.

Now read what the deputy minister of health, Dr Hamis Kigwangala, is reported to have said in Parliament: "The government doesn't recognise bhang as food relish; and if it is found to be applied in any way, it will be in contradiction to the law of the land... "

He was reported noting that those found consuming bhang products will be dealt like any criminals under the narcotics law.

If Dr Kigwangala is serious about the "war against bhang," especially in areas where it is used as food; and all phases of the same government have left the culture untouched; he should know he has an uphill task.

On record for defending narcotics is Oklahoma Senator, Constance Johnson. He was reported in 2014 for quoting from the Bible to justify the same. He quoted from Genesis 1:29 where it is said: "God told man to eat seeds of plants of his making."

Mr Joseph Kasheku, alias Msukuma (MP for Geita Rural), is on record for having defended bhang users. He said recently in Parliament that bhang smokers were "more efficient than tractors" when it comes to tilling the land.

During the Question and Answer session in the august House last Saturday, MPs challenged the government to explain the effect of bhang fumes to those who do not smoke the hemp.

Ms Esther Matiko, MP for Tarime (Urban), wanted to know the status of police officers who went around the country burning the plants and were visibly seen amidst clouds of smoke.

If smoke is dangerous, what is the status of officers who are always been seen engulfed in clouds of smoke wherever they burn mountains of condemned bhang? "Doesn't the government see that the officers are being adversely affected?" she asked.

The minister was quoted answering that when going to the field where they burn bhang plots, policemen wear special protective gear. He said if any harm befalls them, it "would be minimal and adverse effect on them would last less than 30 days." Let that happen.

There are a few issues to take up in this piece: Did the minister say the truth about the police protective gear? Doesn't the government know that there are citizens who have all along used bhang as side dish?

Isn't there a need to have a fact check tool, not only for domestic use in the editorial office, but also for punctuating politicians on the veracity and correctness of their statements?

Isn't there a need to know how the government would deal with citizens who have all along used bhang as part of their meals?

Don't journalists see the need to demand to know if there are any researches on how to utilise the plant? Don't they need to know the alternative to the spice-like food ingredient?

Don't they think those who have been using the plant need to be heard? There is still much to be done by a journalist.