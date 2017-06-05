Tanzania: Young Golfers Now Keen On Top Honours

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) is racing against time tom raise Sh100m for the Region Four Youth tournaments scheduled for August at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club. TGU chairman Joseph Tango said yesterday that they have approached various institutions and individuals for the financial support but not of them as far responded positively.

Over 100 golfers from 14 countries are expected to battle it out for top honours at the championships, according to the TGU boss.

He named the countries as Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sudan, Comoro, Madagascar, South Sudan and the hosts Tanzania.

Local golfers are now shaping up at various clubs ahead of the week-long tournament, which is expected to tee off on August 22.

"As of now, we are striving to raise the money for the championships, which will see 140 young golfers from 14 countries battle it out for top honours in various categories," Tango said.

He made a passionate appeal to the golf stakeholders and the business community to support the TGU, saying investing in youth sports was one of the best ways to unearth a new talents.

The TGU boss said they will unveil a 20-member provision squad for the tournament later this week.

According to him, the final squad will be unveiled next month for the much anticipated championship.

The tournament will be a match-play one with singles on the opening day, then four-ball-better-ball and alternate shots foursome on the subsequent day. Singles will conclude the itinerary of the tournament on the final day.