Tanzania: What's Up Doc - Pica: A Disorder That Warned of Shukuru's Case

column

Under-reported and less talked about, pica, an eating disorder , apparently characterised the story of Shukuru Kisonga, a 16-year-old boy from Ruvuma Region who recently made headlines for surviving on two litres of milk, a litre of cooking oil and eating sugar daily.

Pica, well-defined medically as the persistent eating of non-nutritive substances for at least one month, has been found to exist among children with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) but the relationship between the eating disorder with SCD remains rarely talked about.

Recently, when Shukuru was found to exhibit the disorder, he was reported by a section of the media, to be suffering from a "rare disease." But, actually he was found to have SCD.

Now hear this, an insight from the Journal of Medical Case Reports-- it's a case series titled: Pica in iron deficiency. It tells us why parents and medics should never ignore a persistent eating disorder in a child. Shukuru's story is a case in point.

The boy's mother and the medics in Tunduru District didn't realise he was suffering from SCD, despite exhibiting pica, associated with symptoms of severe pain and yellowish discolouration of eyes.

Instead, the parents relied on the advice of a traditional healer in neighbouring Mozambique; who advised that the boy should be eating cooking oil, milk and sugar.

Little did they know that the boy would start eating the food stuff in abnormally large amount.

It's only when the boy was referred to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and his blood samples taken, that it was revealed he actually had Sickle Cell Disease. Tests revealed that Shukuru had iron deficiency.

The journal case series I hinted above, emphasises, "We believe pica is an important sign of iron deficiency that should never be ignored, and the craving for any unusual substance should compel clinicians to search for blood loss with secondary iron deficiency."

In countries where the relationship between Pica and Sickle Cell Disease has been investigated, researchers say, "pica appeared to have a very high prevalence in SCD children and adolescents." This is according to a report, titled, "Pica in Children with Sickle Cell Disease," published in the Blood Journal.

Several researches done in the United States have recently noted a high prevalence of pica in children with sickle cell syndromes, more so, the pica disorder for a particular substance-foam rubber, says Medscape, a web portal for physicians and health professionals. Studies need to be done about this aspect back home.