5 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Runners Set Sights Majimaji Festival

Dar es Salaam — Hundreds of athletes are expected to battle it out for supremacy in the annual Majimaji Selebuka Festival scheduled for July 22 to 30 in Songea, Ruvuma.

Entering its third edition this year, the event, which is organised by Tanzania Mwandi Company Limited in collaboration with Songea-Mississippi, features top runners.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, event coordinator Reinafrida Rwezaura said preparations for the bonanza were on course.

She said the athletes will compete in the in full marathon (42.195 kilometres), half marathon. Participants will also compete in cycling. In cycling, she said, cyclists will compete in the 100km race (Mbinga to Songea).

Organisers have set aside various awards for the winners, including trophies, cash prizes, certificates of appreciation and a study tour to South Africa so that they learn more on international cycling.

"The athletes and cyclists lined up for this year's event include those eyeing medals in various international competitions, including Tokyo Olympic Games," she said.

