Kenya: Usiu Spartans Sink Amira Sailors in Hockey League

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans stunned Amira Sailors 2-0 in a cagey Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Saturday.

Two goals in the last quarter from Ruth Wangeci and Sandra Vodoti gave Spartans the deserved win which cemented their second spot in the standings after their sixth win in seven matches.

They are now on 18 points, three behind leaders Telkom Orange who play Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday from 9am at the same venue.

Spartans captain Beatrice Mbugua said her team won due to hard work and their relentless fighting spirit.

"Our ambition is to secure a club championship place and this result confirmed that we are serious about that. We were able to neutralise their attacks and this allowed us to control the match," Mbugua told Nation Sport.

The two teams battled for the opener in vain in the opening three quarters, where few chances were created.

BROKE THE DEADLOCK

Spartans finally broke the deadlock in the last quarter. Mbugua's well worked short corner found Rhoda Nyambura but her shot was initially blocked falling in Wangeci's path and the forward sounded the board in the 53rd minute.

Three minutes later, the points were sealed after Spartans doubled their lead through another short corner. Nyambura teed up Vodoti, who slotted the ball past Amira keeper Rachel Kerubo.

Amira struggled to create chances in the match with their star player Pauline Naise lacking supply upfront. She did manage to create two chances for her teammates but fellow striker Susan Oketch was unable to finish.

They also had two short corners late on which they failed to utilise, condemning them to a second defeat of the season.

Naise was hit with the ball late on to compound more misery for Amira.

"I think we showed no fighting spirit today and gave up too easily. We need to show improvement in our remaining first leg matches," Amira coach Linet Onyango said.

Earlier, Vikings beat Multimedia University 1-0 at the same venue. A last minute winner by Jacinta Nthenya secured the win for Vikings.