Tanzania: Women's Bank Gets a Man As New Boss

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Women's Bank (TWB) has appointed Mr Japhet Justine as the new Managing Director. Mr Justine replaces Ms Margret Chacha who started work when the bank was established in 2007.

According to a statement, Mr Justine is a financial executive with a banking experience in Retail and Business Banking, Operations and Strategy building in Tanzania and across Sub Saharan Africa.

"His expertise will be instrumental in developing and executing TWB's strategy that will ensure optimization of resources, building strategic alliances and partnerships," read the statement.

Before his appointment, Mr Justine worked at the African Banking Corporation Limited (Banc ABC) which is part of Atlas Mara as the regional retailer and business banking head.

At the bank, he was responsible for providing strategic leadership in

six African countries including Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Rwanda.

He has also worked with the National Microfinance Bank (NMB) in different capacities including head of branch, ATM and mobile banking operations and controls.

He is a graduate from the University of Stellenbosch Business School in South Africa.