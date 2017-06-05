5 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Former Minister, Head of UNFPA, Babatunde Osotimehin Is Dead

Photo: Premium Times
Babatunde Osotimehin.
By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund, UNFPA, Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead.

Mr. Osotimehin, Nigeria's former health minister and former head of Nigeria's aids agency, NACA, died in the early hours of Monday, sources close to him have told PREMIUM TIMES.

Born February 6, 1949, the 68-year-old was also a former Provost of the College of Medicine at the University of Ibadan.

He was appointed the fourth Executive Director of UNFPA in November 2010 and was reappointed in August 2014.

