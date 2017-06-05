5 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mdee and Bulaya Might Find Themselves in Hot Soup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Kamndaya

Dodoma — Kawe Member of Parliament Halima Mdee and her Bunda Urban counterpart Ms Esther Bulaya might face sterner measures as parliament sets yo decide on their recent 'misconduct' in debating chamber.

The two are accused of acting contrary to Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges Act, CAP. 296 R.E 2015 on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Chairman of Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges Committee, Mr George Mkuchika, has told the House that the two are congenital offenders and therefore, they deserve sterner measures that go beyond what is stipulated in the House Standing Orders.

This means that the two might be suspended from taking part in parliamentary deliberations for more than 20 days.

The House is still debating Mr Mkuchika's motion and is expected to vote soon.

Ms Bulaya is accused of enticing opposition lawmakers to leave the debating chamber in protest after Speaker, Job Ndugai, ordered Seargent-at-arms to take Mr John Mnyika (Kibamba-Chadema) out of the debating chamber on Friday when the House was deliberating on the Energy and Minerals budget for the financial year 2017/18.

Similarly, Ms Mdee is accused of prohibiting the sergeant at arms from conducting his duties in that day.

Tanzania

Mzee Ndesa - Development in Heart, Effected Cleverly

Mzee Philemon Kiwelu Ndesamburo breathed his last at about 1045hrs on Wednesday last week at Kilimanjaro Christian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.