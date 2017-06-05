Tanzania: Mdee and Bulaya Might Find Themselves in Hot Soup

Dodoma — Kawe Member of Parliament Halima Mdee and her Bunda Urban counterpart Ms Esther Bulaya might face sterner measures as parliament sets yo decide on their recent 'misconduct' in debating chamber.

The two are accused of acting contrary to Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges Act, CAP. 296 R.E 2015 on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Chairman of Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges Committee, Mr George Mkuchika, has told the House that the two are congenital offenders and therefore, they deserve sterner measures that go beyond what is stipulated in the House Standing Orders.

This means that the two might be suspended from taking part in parliamentary deliberations for more than 20 days.

The House is still debating Mr Mkuchika's motion and is expected to vote soon.

Ms Bulaya is accused of enticing opposition lawmakers to leave the debating chamber in protest after Speaker, Job Ndugai, ordered Seargent-at-arms to take Mr John Mnyika (Kibamba-Chadema) out of the debating chamber on Friday when the House was deliberating on the Energy and Minerals budget for the financial year 2017/18.

Similarly, Ms Mdee is accused of prohibiting the sergeant at arms from conducting his duties in that day.