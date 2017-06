It Is Now Official — The Parliament has suspended Kawe MP, Halima Mdee (Chadema) and her Bunda counterpart, Esther Bulaya (Chadema) from taking part in parliamentary proceedings for one year.

The two will only be allowed in the debating chamber during the next budget session (2018/19).

They have been found guilty of violating Parliamentary Standing Orders by acting against the Parliamentary Immunity, Powers and Privileges Act, CAP. 296 R.E 2015.