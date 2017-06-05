Tanzania: Tricky Duel Awaits Yanga

Dar es Salaam — Coach Hans Van der Pluijm's charges will be subjected to a stern test this afternoon when Singida United face Kenyan giants AFC Leopards at the Uhuru Stadium.

The eagerly awaited clash, which kicks off at 2pm, is one of two matches that are on the cards today as the 2017 SportPesa Super Cup roars into life.

Mainland champions Young Africans will go head to head with Tusker FC of Kenya in another interest-generating encounter at the same venue. The game starts at 4.15pm.

On paper, AFC Leopards will start the game as favourites, but Pluijm is confident his team can get rid of their tag as the underdogs and give the Kenyan football heavyweights a run for their money.

"Leopards will certainly be fired up and eager to win because they will start as favourittes. I know that they have some very good players," said Pluijm.

"However, the message I gave my men is clear: respect yes, but do not fear anyone," the former Yanga head coach said.

"I believe we have all it takes to shine in the tournament. We will go into the championship with confidence."

Singida United were yesterday busy, perfecting their tactics ahead of what will be their first international match since earning promotion to the Mainland Premier League.

Pluijm, who has signed a two-year contract with Singida United, believes he has what it takes to guide his team to the title.

For his part, AFC leopards coach Dennis Kitambi predicted a tough match, but remained optimistic that it would produce positive results for his team.

Winners of the tournament, which has been sponsored by a Kenyan-based sports betting firm, SportPesa, will take on nine-time champions of England, Everton FC.

They will also get $30,000 (about Sh62 million).

Yanga assistant coach Juma Mwambusi also voiced optimism that they will launch their campaign in the tournament with a bang.

But they will miss services of their key players, including striker Simon Msuva, midfield maestro Haruna Niyonzima, Thabani Kamusoko and Benno Kakolanya.

And they should not expect an easy ride as Tusker FC head coach, George Nsimbe warned yesterday that his men will be all out for a win.