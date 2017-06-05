Photo: Moris Mumbere/Daily Monitor

Rwenzururu King Charles Mumbere (in white tunic) arrives for the function (file photo).

Kasese — Rwenzururu king Charles Mumbere has shuffled his cabinet, the first changes since the 2016 attack on his palace in Kasese town that left the institution in shambles and hundreds of royal guards and civilians killed.

King Mumbere on Sunday trimmed the number of ministers from 60 to 17.

A statement released by the kingdom spokesperson, Mr Clarence Bwambale, on Sunday says the reshuffle is aimed at creating effectiveness.

"... . I have made critical adjustments in the structure of cabinet by constituting an effective team that will run the institution to restore and strengthen the cordial relationship between us and the central government and other stakeholders [and] also to mobilise and unite abanya Rwenzururu in pursuit of the cultural and development agenda," a statement signed by King Mumbere reads in part.

King Mumbere who is on bail whose terms limit him to only move in and around Kampala and Wakiso districts said in the statement that considering the current situation, the office of the prime minister (omulerembera) shall in the interim be run by a prime ministerial commission until a substantive prime minister is be appointed.

King Mumbere, his prime minster Thembo Kistumbire and scores of royal guards are facing treason, terrorism and murder charges before the High court following a series of attacks in the Rwenzori sub region that claimed over 200 lives between 2014 to 2016.

Members of the prime ministerial commission include Mr Gad Mbayahi Baluku (chairperson), Mr Edwin Kugonza (Vice chairpetrson), Mr Stanley Baluku Kanzenze, (secretary) and Mr Misairi Mukwenda (member).

Their terms of reference include but not limited to convening cabinet meetings and provide the necessary guidance in the kingdom.

Other ministers are; Mr Alfred Makasi ( justice, constitutional affairs and attorney general), Mr Clarence Mumbahya Bwambale (information, public relations and the kingdom spokesperson), Mr Milton Kalyata (finance, planning and economic development), Ms Sarah Ithungu Masereka (deputy minister for finance), Mr Yokasi Bwambale Bihande ( lands and production), Ms Florence Kabugho( royal protocol and palace affairs), Mr Amos Mugisa ( royal security and royal transport), Mr Moses Kabaiirwandi (education and sports), Mr Eri Nyakango (culture, tourism and native administration), Ms Lucy Kabanyoro (gender, youth and community development) and Ms Naume Mbambu (deputy minister gender, youth and community development).

Others are; Eng. Wilfred Matsande (works, housing and construction) and Ms Mathina Bwambale, (regional affairs and external relations).

Others appointed to serve in the office of the king include, Mr David Bradford Nguru (the Omusinga's personal assistant) Mr Enoch Muhindo (speaker), Mr John Baluku (deputy speaker) and Mr Joram Kisembo (clerk) of the Royal House of Representatives.

Other portfolios will be filled at an appropriate time, according to the statement.

King Mumbere also appointed a team that would compose the Privy Council as mandated by the cultural institution.

They are; Mr Costa Bwambale, Dr Walembe Nathaniel Mumbere, Dr Rogers Maate, Dr Arthur Syahuka, Ms Loice Biira Bwambale, Mr Yeremia Mutooro, Mr Aprunali Kthende Kalibogha and Mr Yohosephat Kuule .