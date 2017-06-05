4 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Affirms Importance of Coordination in Performance of National Accord Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and Ntional Prime Minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih underscored necessity of coordination in performance of national accord government and to express it with transparency in all mass media.

This came when the First Vice-President met at the Council of Ministers with Minister of Information and Government Official Spokesman, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman who said in press statements that the meeting tackled responsibility of the Official Spokesman of reflecting the overall activity of government of national accord and to make the correct information available to avert rumors.

The Minister unveiled the deputy of the National Prime Ministers would be named soon to help the Premier and to enhance the performance.

Sudan

At Last, Bitter Opposition Figures in the State House in Raman

Sanoasi and al-Hassan al-Mirghani take oath before the President Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.