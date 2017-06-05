Sudan: FVP Affirms Importance of Coordination in Performance of National Accord Government

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and Ntional Prime Minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih underscored necessity of coordination in performance of national accord government and to express it with transparency in all mass media.

This came when the First Vice-President met at the Council of Ministers with Minister of Information and Government Official Spokesman, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman who said in press statements that the meeting tackled responsibility of the Official Spokesman of reflecting the overall activity of government of national accord and to make the correct information available to avert rumors.

The Minister unveiled the deputy of the National Prime Ministers would be named soon to help the Premier and to enhance the performance.