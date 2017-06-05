Sudan: Health Care Deficit in Eastern Sudan's Sennar

El Souki — Residents of a number of villages in El Souki locality in Sennar complain about a lack of health services, while malaria and diarrhoea cases are increasing.

"Because there are hardly any health care facilities and medical staff in the area of Karkoj in El Souki locality, many people die while they could have been treated," an activist told Radio Dabanga from Deleiba village.

"In particular pregnant women suffer from the lack of health care, and many of them die, especially during the rainy season, when the roads linking the villages of Deleiba, Manofoli, Benzaga, Mabrouka, El Tekeina and El Berdana with Karkoj are cut off," he said.

The source pointed to the spread of malaria and diarrhoea among the villagers, and called on the Sennar state government to establish health centres and provide medical staff.