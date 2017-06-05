Sudan: Govt Plans to Replace 'All Imports' in 2017

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Industry plans to "localise engineering industries" and "fully replace all country's imports" this year.

Last week, the Minister of Industry, Mousa Karama, presented the 2016 year report and the Ministry's plans for 2017.

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported on Thursday that Karama pointed to the importance of localising the engineering industries and fully replace the country's imports, "especially agricultural machinery and electric tools".

He did not give details, but noted that "quantitative targets for industrial goods that have direct impact on the national economy are to be achieved by the end of 2020". The targets include the commodities of the five-year programme (sugar, flour, oil, medicine, cement, spinning and weaving) "with a view of full replacement of imports, and export of surplus goods".

According to the Minister, the industrial sector is "to be the development locomotive in the country through its contribution in providing foreign exchange and creating significant employment opportunities".

The Ministry's report pointed as well to the necessity of exploiting agriculture, animal resources and minerals "in the processing industries to achieve self-sufficiency". Relevant laws are to be adjusted to protect the national production.

Sudan's limited industrial development consists of agricultural processing and some light industries, most of them located in Khartoum North. In recent years, the GIAD industrial complex south of Khartoum introduced the assembly of small vehicles and trucks, and military equipment.

Although Sudan is reputed to have great mineral resources, exploration has been quite limited, and the country's real potential is relatively unknown. Small quantities of asbestos, chromium, and mica are also exploited commercially.