Sudan: Employees in El Gedaref Reject Salary Deduction

El Gedaref — On Thursday, dozens of employees and workers of El Gedaref staged a protest against a deduction from their salaries without their consent for the second consecutive month.

They gathered in front of the office of the Minister of Health in El Gedaref town, raising banners denouncing the reduction of SDG 30 ($4.50) from their salaries by the National Health and Medical Professions Union.

The purpose of the deduction is to hand the employees SDG 10 million ($1.5 million) upon reaching pension age.

"If we had been consulted about the deduction, we would have refused it as well," a protester told Radio Dabanga, "because one never knows whether they will return our money later."