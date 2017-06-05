4 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkish Humanitarian Aid Ship Leaves for Mogadishu

Turkey on Sunday sent a ship carrying 13,000 tons of food and humanitarian aid to Somalia from southern Mersin province.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony in Tasucu Port of Silifke district, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said the government was not just helping with humanitarian aid.

"Hopefully, we will start development projects," said Kaynak, adding that Turkey is constructing a military education facility in capital Mogadishu.

"There will be trained security personnel that will fight terror," Kaynak added.

The aid was prepared in coordination with Turkish Red Crescent, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Somalia is one of the several African states facing famine due to drought. Eleven of its 18 regions have been hit by the drought.

The drought has led to a lack of clean water and cholera has killed more than 600 people this year, the World Health Organization has said.

The UN said at least 615,000 people have been displaced since 2016 and 40,000 children have stopped attending school.

