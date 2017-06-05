4 June 2017

South Africa: Man Arrested for Pretoria Rape and Murder to Appear in Court

A man is expected to appear in the Cullinan Magistrate's Court on Monday after the body of a woman, who had been raped and murdered, was discovered dumped on a plot of land in Kameeldrit, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

"It is alleged that the body of the deceased was dumped by a white Quantum in the plot and was discovered by the employees who were reporting for duty that day," said police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, in a statement.

The body of the woman, aged 23, and identified as being from Danville in Pretoria West, was found on Wednesday, May 31.

The alleged rapist and killer, 43, was arrested on Thursday following a search by detectives.

"Police seized a firearm and impounded a Toyota Quantum that is believed to have been used during the commission of crime."

Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng provincial commissioner, said that the police were committed to bringing perpetrators to book.

"Police will not rest [in order] to deal effectively with crimes against women," said De Lange.

