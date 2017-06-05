South Africa: Public Protector to Investigate Dlamini-Zuma's ' VIP Protection'

The office of the Public Protector on Sunday confirmed that it would investigate allegations that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma improperly used VIP presidential protection, as a private citizen.

The decision to undertake the investigation was verified by the Public Protector's spokesperson, Cleopatra Mosana.

Earlier, the Democratic Alliance welcomed the news that Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, would conduct the investigation.

The DA lodged a complaint in April after it emerged that Dlamini-Zuma was allegedly being "protected by the VIP Presidential Protection unit while she travels around South Africa for ANC campaigning," said DA MP Zakhele Mbhele in a statement.

"The DA looks forward to a thorough and swift Public Protector investigation," he said.

Source: News24