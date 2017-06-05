South Africa: Dear Trevor, White Minority Capital Is Alive and Well in South Africa

analysis

Manuel claims, "there is nothing like white minority capital". Indeed many have said the same including the likes of liberal's darling Moeletsi Mbeki. These statements lack vigorous intellectual thought. They are dishonest and reveal glaring dissonance among the super black elites and the masses.

Andre Odendaal, in his book, The Founders, wrote, "In 1910 a new white dominion was inaugurated as the Union of South Africa, which secured white interests including of those recently conquered, the Boers, at the expense of blacks, that formed the immediate cause of the formation of the ANC in 1912." As Sol Plaatjie exclaimed, blacks woke up as pariahs in the land of their birth. Key phrases used by Odendaal are "white dominion" and "secured white interests". "Dominion" is a noun describing monopoly, dominance or hegemony - "secure white interests" refers to monopolised (secure) white capital (interest). This is basic comprehension.

When the youth of the 1940s led by ANCYL's Anton Lembede and the youth of 2010 said, "Youth action for economic freedom in our lifetime", they were saying here stood white monopoly capital. AP Mda at the adoption of the ANC's Programme of Action in 1949 described the South African economy as "a closed...