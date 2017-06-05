4 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Farmaajo's First 100 Days

In his first 100 days, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has taken bold action to restore prosperity, keep Somalia safe and secure, and hold government accountable.

On 23 February 2017, the President has appointed a talented, educated and competent PM Hassan Ali Khaire who was unanimously approved by the Parliament on 1 March 2017.

A day after his inauguration, President Farmajo paid a landmark visit to Saudi Arabia, and met with King Salman over the bilateral relations between the two fraternal nations.

The President has paid similar visit to other Gulf states, including UAE, Qatar and Jordan after assuming the office in February and being inaugurated as 9th President of Somalia.

In mid March, 2017, Farmaajo made his first State visit to nighbouring Kenya and a special IGAD summit held in Nairobi.

Somali President met with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed on ways to boost the warm and cordial relations founded on trust, cooperation and mutual interests.

