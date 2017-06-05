3 June 2017

South Africa: Woman Dies After Fleeing an Attack to Be Hit By Passing Car

A young woman was hit by a car and killed as she tried to escape a group of men who attacked her and two friends in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said three friends, two women and one male, were looking to hitchhike, waiting under the Church Street bridge next to the N3 in Pietermaritzburg when they were accosted by a group of men who proceeded to attack them and steal their belongings.

A 23-year-old woman, who was among the group of hitchhikers being attacked, managed to escape and attempted to dart across the highway only to be struck by a passing car.

"Tragically she ran into the road and was hit by a passing motorist, she sustained severe injuries and died at the scene," said Dollman.

He added that her friends witnessed the entire event and were traumatised.

The motorist was not injured in the accident.

"Documentation pertaining to her death was completed by Netcare 911 paramedics and handed over to police authorities at the scene."

Dollman said in recent weeks, Netcare911 has attended to similar incidents where pedestrians were injured or killed by vehicles while trying to flee from people who were allegedly robbing them.

Source: News24

South Africa

