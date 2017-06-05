Malawi: Matiya Elected New NAM President - Ex Queens Players Crash in Polls

The out-going Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) chairperson Khungekile Matiya was elected as Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president at the organisation's elective congress at at Sunbird Nkopola in the lakeshore district of Mangochi on Saturday.

Matiya beat Hellene Mpinganjiea Tasosa for the top spot with 37 votes against nine and would replace outgoing president Rosy Chinunda, who did not defend the presidency after serving for three consecutive four-year terms.

She spoke of developing the game of netball from 'the grass root level' , saying the under-21 team deserves a stable corporate sponsorship.

"I will try my best to secure a sponsor for them," she said.

Mpinganjira-Tasosa accepted defeat and congratulated Matiya for her victory.

Former Malawi Queens' skipper Judith Chalusa tumbled in the polls when she lost 9-37 vote on the position of vice chairperson to Chimwemwe Kachingwe.

Carol Bapu were re-elected general secretary after polling 38 ballots against renowned umpire Faggie Mwalweni's eight.

Brian Gausi with 37 votes retained the post of vice-general secretary defeating former Malawi Queens shooter Linda Magombo Munthali who collected eight votes and Daniel Nyirenda who had one vote.

Jane Kachali-Saidi, who was vice-treasurer, was ushered into the post of full treasurer winning with 38 votes against Charity Malango's eight.

The vice-treasurer post went to Agnes Chaima, who beat Tamara Fweta by 10 votes as she collected 38 ballots.