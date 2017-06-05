Nigeria: Govt - Beware of Fake News

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to beware of cases of fake news being spread by 'unscrupulous' persons.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said over the past weekend alone, several major cases of fake news were recorded, capable of causing panic, or setting one group against the other.

Alhaji Mohammed said those spreading the fake news were bent on destabilizing the polity and causing disunity among the country's various ethnic and religious groups.

"This is why we are appealing to Nigerians not to ever engage in a knee-jerk reaction to any news, and to subject every information to serious scrutiny by checking with security agencies and government spokespersons," he said.