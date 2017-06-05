Tanzania: 'Private Sector Plays Key Role in Tourism'

Moshi — Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Professor Jumanne Maghembe has commended the private sector for its contribution to the tourism sector in the country.

He made the remarks while at the RSA Ltd podium, shortly after inaugurating the Third Edition of the Tourism Expo, Kilifair 2017, in Moshi, reaffirming the government's support to the private sector working in the sector.

"Your commitment is one of the factors that contributes to the government's decision to support the private sector participants in the tourism sector in one way or the other," he said of RSA Ltd, adding that the private sector plays a commendable job in improving the tourism sector in the country.

RSA Ltd Director Manmohan Bhamra, briefing the minister, described the company as a pioneer in tourism sector, specialising on vehicle manufacturing, having embarked on the project in 2000, with markets in African countries and as far as Dubai in the Middle East.

"As pioneers in this field, our vehicles have a proven record of performance quality and dependability, we focus on the quality of the vehicles we make with passenger safety," he said, adding that RSA Ltd has introduced open safari and other tourist vehicles which adhere to the government's Tare Weight regulations.

He said RSA Ltd had embarked on a revolutionary alternative to the traditional open game drive vehicles, which are specifically engineered for operational and fuel efficiency while at the same time economical and environmentally friendly.

Commenting of the newly introduced technology by the RSA Ltd, one of the tour operators, Mr Nelson Mbise, said the new designs will not only benefit tour operators but also the government.

"We used to purchase vehicles that were said to weigh as per government's regulative standards for tourism vehicles, they didn't meet the specification, subjecting the government to loss of revenues," he said.

Mr Mbise said there were vehicles that were registered with tare weight below 3,000 kilogrammes, which would make them pay less at the national parks while in the real sense they weighed more than the regulated tare weights.