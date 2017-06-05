Tanzania: Judge Warioba Launches Book On His Own Pet Subject - Maritime Law

Former Prime Minister Judge Joseph Warioba has called for the formulation of a comprehensive policy to regulate maritime affairs and activities within the country.

He was speaking at the launch of a book, Admiralty and Maritime Law in Tanzania in Dar es Salaam over the weekend where Judge Warioba pointed out that the absence of such policy within Tanzania has had negative impact on the nation as a whole. "I do not know if we are really concerned with our sea ... which is rich in natural resources like gas, minerals and fish.

Right now, there's an outcry over transportation of mineral sands abroad... but we are not concerned with what's happening at sea," he said. Judge Warioba also queried, "Who (even) knows what our rights are?

Who knows what is the baseline, territorial waters, exclusive economic zone or continental shelf ... are all about? The policy will tell us what is the country's obligation and rights contained in these areas."

Reiterating that about 70 percent of the world was covered with water, he said most people -- including senior public leaders - simply do not recognize the importance of the sea. Among other things, Judge Warioba who was a founder of the 1982 UN Law of the Sea Convention, said some 90 percent of the current world trade was negotiated at sea.

"There are several activities going on in the sea. We need a comprehensive maritime policy to regulate these affairs, including security matters. Consider what we are going to do if one day we wake up in the morning and find a US warship floating in our territorial waters," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Captain Gilbert Mokiwa and Advocate Dr Tumaini Gurumo, expressed their appreciation to the author of the book, Capt Ibrahim Bendera, for opening a new chapter in the maritime law, saying the book was "an essential reference to law practitioners" in the sector.

In the book, the first of its kind in the country, Capt Bendera, himself a seasoned mariner and maritime law expert, explores in depth Admiralty and Maritime Law in Tanzania (both the Mainland and Zanzibar) and sets it within the background of Maritime International Law generally.

The reader is guided through the general principles of laws of the sea as it developed through human interactions over the centuries to form what is now known as Admiralty Law, Marine Law and Law of the Sea. The book counter-poses this with the position in Tanzania.

Furthermore, the book discusses matter of the environment and the prevention of marine pollution and explores the ways and means of proceedings against ships.

The author also deliberates over the applicable procedures in the courts' exercise of both admiralties. Capt Bendera was engaged as a navigation cadet in the then East African Railways Corporation which later became Tanzania Railways Corporation and after attaining adequate training and on board sea experience he became a ship captain.

He has sailed in international waters and was a lecturer at the Dar es Salaam Maritime Training Unit, which is now the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI). The launching of the book was also witnessed by President Maritime Law Association of Tanzania, Ambassador Dr Costa Mahalu and DMI Principal Dr Erick Masami.