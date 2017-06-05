Tanzania: Solar Firm Reaches 60,000 Households

More than 60,000 householders have been reached by the German based solar power equipment firm in an effort to expand and provide lighting to off-grid areas to engage in economic activities.

This was said in Dar es Salaam at the weekend by the Mobisol representative in Dar es Salaam, Mr Allan Rwechungura, at the handing over of new motorcycle to Mbeya resident, Mr Baraka Mbale, who emerged winner of 'Hamasika na Masika' campaign.

"Until this week Mobisol reached 60,000 households in Tanzania, meaning there are more than 300,000 Tanzanians benefiting from using the company's solar power products and services," he said.

Speaking in jovial mood shortly after receiving a call from Mobisol informing him that he was a winner in the grand draw, Mr Mbale said he could hardly believe that he was the winner.

"It was hard for me to believe that I won such a prize since I never dream about such kind of things. I believe this will motivate my neighbours and friends to buy solar appliances from Mobisol," he said.

The campaign which took off in April this year has enabled new and existing Mobisol customers to win various prizes. In earlier draws, a total of six winners were obtained in the first two draws and won prizes such as solar radios, hair cutting machines and cash.