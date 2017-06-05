5 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Wananchi Rush for Free Park Entry Offer

Arusha — Hundreds of Tanzanians have grabbed an offer to freely enter the national parks as part of activities to celebrate the environment week in the country.

The government, through its Environment Meets Tourism initiative, announced the offer last week, allowing all Tanzanians to visit parks free of charge.

"Between last Friday and yesterday, we had already released about 40 vehicles full of domestic tourists to the crater," revealed Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority's (NCAA) Public Relations Manager Vincent Mbirika.

With an average of seven persons per vehicle, about 300 Tanzanians visited the Ngorongoro Crater within the three days of the initiative that aimed at inspiring environment conservation through tourism. Ngorongoro attracts averagely 600,000 tourists per year and remains the country's most visited destination, generating 90bn/- per annum.

The Minister of State, President's Office for Union Affairs and the Environment, Mr January Makamba announced the 'Free Park Entry,' offer for all Tanzanians, to all 16 National Parks under Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) and NCAA.

As the National Environment week climaxes today, some 300 people will have toured the crater under the state offer, many using private vehicles capable of cruising on all terrains.

Speaking at the Loduare Gate, one of the domestic tourists, Naamini Jonas, lauded the government's offer, advising that in future the announcement be made several weeks in advance to enable people to prepare themselves.

The Lake Manyara National Park at Mto-wa-Mbu also received some domestic tourists during the weekend, said the Park Conservationist, Dr Noelia Myonga, adding: "They may not have been many, as the offer came as a surprise, but if the government continues with the same initiative every year, many Tanzanians will get the chance to visit the attractions."

Other local tourists visited Tarangire National Park within Manyara region's Babati and Simanjiro districts as well as the tiny Arusha National Park at the foot of Mount Meru.

