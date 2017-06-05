Tanzania: EWURA Asks LPG Dealers for Smaller Cylinders

Butiama — Dealers in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have been challenged to introduce smaller quantities of the gas so that more prospective consumers could get it and lessen dependence on charcoal.

Speaking at the World Environment Day celebrations here yesterday, the Lake Zone Manager for the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), Mr Nyirabu Musira said smaller LPG containers would benefit more consumers than hitherto, hence push further the environment conservation agenda.

According to recent studies, he says many energy consumers with the Lake Zone were increasingly shifting to alternative sources of energy such as LPG, mainly for cooking and other domestic uses.

"... I believe we need to devise better strategies that could facilitate a shift from charcoal and firewood ... both of which are very destructive to the environment ... the companies selling LPG could introduce even smaller and 'cost-effective' gas cylinders than those in the market today," he said.

Eng Nyirabu said while the general public, notably those from the areas, were now becoming increasingly aware of domestic applications of gas, his office was also receiving applications from local firms wishing to install gas plants.

Regions which have since attracted potential suppliers and potential plants in brackets are: Mwanza (7), Geita (1), Kagera (1), Shinyanga (1) and Kigoma (1). On curbing oil adulterations, Eng Nyirabu said the problem had since been largely 'fixed' -- having come down to less than 10 percent from its peak of more than 70 percent only five years ago, thanks to the introduction of Mobile Marker Test machines.

"We have yet to begin supplying these machines within the Lake Zone ... but the two available in Dar Es Salaam are always mobile across the country ... testing has largely brought the adulteration problem to the bare minimum," he said.

EWURA is participating at the World Environment Day (WED) festivities in Butiama this year with many curious visitors at their pavilion asking to be educated on the relationship between the Authority and environmentrelated issues.