Liberia: KCMC Mobile Clinic Delivers Free Health Care in Gbarpolu County

Bopulu — Over 6000 residents from 18 communities in Bopulu District, Gbarpolu County have benefited from a week long free healthcare delivery service provided by a team of medical practitioners from the Kingdom Care Medical Center Mobile Clinic (KCMC) in Monrovia.

The KCMC free Health Care Delivery Services started last Thursday, May 25 and ended on Thursday June 1, 2017 in Bomboma Town, Bopulu District, Gbarpolu County.

The initiative was funded by the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) according to the head of KCMC, Dr. Martha Zarway.

The 18 Communities included, Daniel Farm, KennedlyTown, Kissi Town, Kamas Town, David's Town, Compounsu Junction, and Gbarma Town.

Other Communities also included Henry's Town, Sabamas Town, Darrisly Town, Dulula, Yalayema, Madina Juction and Bomboma Town among others.

Over 400 residents from those various communities including elders and local authorities of Bopulu District turned out in Bomboma Town for the first day of the treatment.

They were overwhelmed with happiness and gladness at the presence of the nurses and doctor and gave them a stirring traditional welcome.

In his welcome remarks at the start of the weeklong free healthcare delivery service on Thursday, May 25, 2017, held in Bomboma Town, the chief elder of Bomboma Town Mr.Vanie Dannah said that they were pleased with the chance to access free medical services for the first time since their Town was established.

Mr. Dannah told the KCMC Medical practitioners that their presence in their Town was a true sign of love for them which he noted brought curative for them.

"We are therefore very thankful to you for choosing our District, for the free healthcare delivery service" He said.

He disclosed that health services in their town were scarce as there was no clinic in their town as they were finding it very difficult to travel to Bopulu City for treatment.

He however introduced a man call Mohammed Nye whom he said was the only medical practitioner in the town that were providing medical treatment to sick people in Bomboma Town and nearby villages.

"Many times in this our Town it is difficult for our wives and children to get adequate health care," he mentioned.

In a brief interview with journalists in Bomboma Town Thursday May 25, 2017, the general Town Chief of Bomboma Town Mr. Aaron Fahn lauded the KCMC for their kind gesture and used the occasion to call on the government to improve health care delivery services in their district.

He said that with good health, people in their district could work more efficiently to improve their lives and used the occasion to commend KCMC for identifying with his people on the matter of their health.

Giving an overview of their activities, in Bomboma Town, the head of KCMC's medical team, Dr. Zarway, stated that the health care delivery service was intended to fulfill social corporate responsibilities of both NOCAL

She said her institution was collaborating with the NOCAL to ensure that Liberian citizens mainly those from the rural parts of the country to access free treatment.

According to Dr. Zarway medical circumstances such as pregnancy, anemia, malaria, bronchopneumonia, hypertension and others were considered for treatment at the various centers.

She explained that during the exercise patients with critical illnesses were referred to the Kingdom Care clinic in Monrovia for further treatment.

Dr. Zarway disclosed that the program started in January 2013 in rural Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties with several people benefitting (a weeklong treatment per trip).

Meanwhile, some beneficiaries of the treatment described it as being very helpful and lauded the medical team of KCMC and its partners for their kind gesture.

Meanwhile, over 20 midwives in Bopulu District, Gbarpolu County were provided training by the KCMC with some packages given them and several pregnant women were offered free treatment with one month medication.